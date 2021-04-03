L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Coronavirus : 41 décès et 1404 cas supplémentaires en Tunisie

03 Avr 2021 | 20:08 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Sur 5752 tests de dépistage du coronavirus, 1404 sont revenus positifs, annonce le ministère de la Santé, dans un communiqué publié dans la soirée de ce samedi 3 avril 2021, en ajoutant que 41 décès et 398 guérisons ont été enregistrés ces dernières 24h (au 2 avril).

Le rapport relatif à l’évolution de la situation épidémiologique révèle une hausse de tous les indicateurs : on en compte à ce jour 1401 hospitalisations (contre 1381 , la veille), dont 346 (336) en réanimation et 109 (109) sous respiration artificielle.

Avec ces nouveaux cas positifs, le nombre de contaminations au coronavirus, dépistées depuis l’apparition de la pandémie en Tunisie en mars dernier, s’élève désormais à 258335 (sur 1.127.477 tests de dépistage), sachant que 218775 personnes ont pu en guérir, alors que 8931 en sont mortes.

Y. N.

