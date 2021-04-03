L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

MC Alger – Zamalek en live streaming : match aller CAF

03 Avr 2021 | 18:59 A LA UNE, SPORT

Le MC Alger reçoit ce soir le Zamalek de l’Egypte dans le cadre de la 5ème journée de la Ligue des Champions Africaine CAF. En direct à 20h au Stade Olympique d’Alger.

MC Alger – Zamalek : CAF en Direct/Live

 

