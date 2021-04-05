L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Coronavirus : Fermeture du Consulat général de Tunisie à Paris après la contamination de plusieurs de ses employés

05 Avr 2021 | 13:48 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Le Consulat général de Tunisie à Paris a annoncé, aujourd’hui, lundi 5 avril 2021, que plusieurs de ses employés ont été contaminés par le coronavirus. Il a été décidé, en application des règles du protocole sanitaire en vigueur en France, la fermeture de ses services pendant une semaine.

Dans son communiqué, le Consulat précise que ses services seront fermés à compter de demain, mardi 6 avril, jusqu’au lundi 12 avril, et ce afin d’éviter la propagation du virus.

Pour toute demande urgente, le Consulat général met, à la disposition de tous les citoyens les contacts suivants :

  • Téléphone :0153706919
  • Adresse E-mail : paris.cgt@wanadoo.fr

Y. N.

