Lassaâd Yaâkoubi : «D’un point de vue juridique, une année scolaire ne peut être réduite à un trimestre»

05 Avr 2021 | 14:52 SOCIETE, Tunisie

L’année scolaire 2020-2021 est plus que jamais menacée en Tunisie avec la détérioration de la situation sanitaire. Cependant, la réduire à un seul trimestre ne peut pas être envisagée comme option, assure Lassaâd Yaâkoubi, secrétaire général de la Fédération générale de l’enseignement secondaire, relevant de l’Union générale tunisienne du travail (UGTT).

«En cas de suspension des cours, on ne peut parler d’une année scolaire. Juridiquement parlant, on ne peut réduire l’année scolaire à un seul trimestre», a-t-il indiqué, ce lundi 5 avril 2021, dans une déclaration accordée à Mosaïque FM,

Le syndicaliste a, par ailleurs, appelé le ministère de l’Éducation, au nom de sa fédération, à agir, évaluer la situation et envisager tous les scénarios possibles, pour prendre les mesures adéquates.

Lassaâd Yaâkoubi a, d’un autre côté, déploré «le mutisme» du ministère face à la situation actuelle, alors que tous les indices montrent que le pays se dirige vers une troisième vague de la Covid-19.

C. B. Y.

