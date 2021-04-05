L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Mahdia : Arrestation d’un individu condamné à 112 ans de prison, suspecté de lien avec le terrorisme et recherché pour escroquerie

05 Avr 2021 | 13:33 SOCIETE, Tunisie

La direction générale de la garde nationale (DGGN) a annoncé ce lundi 5 avril 2021, l’arrestation, à Mahdia, d’un individu recherché pour suspicion de lien avec un groupe terroriste, pour vols et escroquerie ainsi que dans des affaires de chèques sans provision.

Condamné par contumace à 112 ans de prison ferme, ce dernier, qui fait l’objet de 10 mandats de recherche, a été intercepté Boumerdès par une patrouille de la GN et a été placé en garde à vue.

Le ministère public a ordonné sa mise en détention pour la suite des procédures.

Y. N.

