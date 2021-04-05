L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Tunisie : Le dernier délai pour le paiement de la vignette des voitures à immatriculations impaires est ce lundi 5 avril

05 Avr 2021 | 13:23 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Ce lundi 5 avril 2021 est le dernier délai pour le paiement de la vignette des voitures à immatriculations impaires.

C’est ce qu’a rappelé la Direction générale des impôts, relevant du ministère des Finances en février dernier.

La direction a ajouté, dans un communiqué publié sur sa page Facebook, que cette mesure concerne les véhicules appartenant à des personnes physiques.

Rappelons que la vignette des voitures à immatriculations paires devait être payée au mois de mars.

C. B. Y.

