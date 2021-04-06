L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

Coronavirus : L’appel de détresse de Dr Rafik Boujdaria

06 Avr 2021 | 12:40 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Dr Rafik Boujdaria, chef de service de médecine d’urgence à l’hôpital Abderrahmane Mami de l’Ariana, a publié hier, lundi 5 avril 2021, une alerte sur la situation sanitaire en Tunisie, marquée par une hausse du nombre de contaminations, tout en dénonçant «une grave indifférence collective» face à une vague de la pandémie du coronavirus plus virulente : Chacun doit prendre ses responsabilité, a-t-il dit.

«La Tunisie fait face à une dangereuse vague, causée notamment par le variant britannique, dans une grave indifférence collective, une campagne de vaccination très lente et une crise gouvernementale sans précédent, qui paralyse toutes les institutions, ce qui laisse présager une véritable catastrophe sanitaire», a-t-il alerté.

Dr Bouhdaria

Face à cette situation, Dr Boujdaria a proposé en sa qualité de professionnel de la santé des mesures qui permettront, selon lui, de mieux affronter cette 3e vague de la pandémie :

  • Chaque citoyen doit assumer ses responsabilités de défendre sa vie et celle de sa famille, et de s’inscrire à la campagne de vaccination
  • Chaque conseil municipal est autorisé à exercer son droit à la libre gestion afin de protéger la vie des citoyens
  • Le gouvernement doit présenter aux Tunisiens un plan urgent pour faire face à la vague actuelle, tant sur le plan curatif que préventif
  • Le Président de la république doit assumer ses responsabilités constitutionnelles pour préserver la santé des Tunisiens et assurer leurs vaccinations.

Dr Boujdaria a également appelé les médias à travailler à la sensibilisation à cette crise sanitaire et la société civile à soutenir les hôpitaux publics et à protéger ceux qui y travaillent.

«Que dieu protège la Tunisie. Non à la normalisation avec l’épidémie; Non à à la normalisation avec la mort…», a-t-il conclu.

Y. N.

