Coronavirus : L’appel de détresse de Dr Rafik Boujdaria

06 Avr 2021 | 12:40 SOCIETE, Tunisie
Dr Rafik Boujdaria, chef de service de médecine d’urgence à l’hôpital Abderrahmane Mami de l’Ariana, a publié hier, lundi 5 avril 2021, une alerte sur la situation sanitaire en Tunisie, marquée par une hausse du nombre de contaminations, tout en dénonçant «une grave indifférence collective» face à une vague de la pandémie du coronavirus plus virulente : Chacun doit prendre ses responsabilité, a-t-il dit.
«La Tunisie fait face à une dangereuse vague, causée notamment par le variant britannique, dans une grave indifférence collective, une campagne de vaccination très lente et une crise gouvernementale sans précédent, qui paralyse toutes les institutions, ce qui laisse présager une véritable catastrophe sanitaire», a-t-il alerté.
Face à cette situation, Dr Boujdaria a proposé en sa qualité de professionnel de la santé des mesures qui permettront, selon lui, de mieux affronter cette 3e vague de la pandémie :
Dr Boujdaria a également appelé les médias à travailler à la sensibilisation à cette crise sanitaire et la société civile à soutenir les hôpitaux publics et à protéger ceux qui y travaillent.
«Que dieu protège la Tunisie. Non à la normalisation avec l’épidémie; Non à à la normalisation avec la mort…», a-t-il conclu.
Y. N.
06 Avr 2021 0
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
|Cookie
|Durée
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.
Performance cookies are used to understand and analyze the key performance indexes of the website which helps in delivering a better user experience for the visitors.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Other uncategorized cookies are those that are being analyzed and have not been classified into a category as yet.