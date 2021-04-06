L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Nabeul : Annulation de la grève des professionnels de la santé

06 Avr 2021 | 14:35 SOCIETE, Tunisie

La grève des agents de la santé au gouvernorat de Nabeul qui était programmée pour demain, mercredi 7 avril, a finalement été annulée.

La décision a été prise par l’Union régionale du travail à Nabeul, qui relève de l’UGTT, suite à la réunion de médiation tenue ce mardi, 6 avril, entre ses représentants et ceux du ministère de la Santé publique, au siège du département.

Selon Abbes Hannachi, secrétaire général de l’Union régionale du travail à Nabeul, un conseil régional de la santé présidé par Faouzi Mehdi, ministre de la Santé, aura lieu le 16 avril 2021 et sera consacré à l’application des accords avec la partie syndicale.

C. B. Y.

