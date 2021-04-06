L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Nouveau don chinois au profit de la Tunisie de 40 millions de dinars

06 Avr 2021 | 15:07 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Un don chinois de 100 millions de yuans chinois (soit 40 millions de dinars tunisiens) a été accordé par la Chine à la Tunisie, suite à un accord à cet effet, signé ce mardi 6 avril 2021, par le ministre des Affaires étrangères, de l’Immigration et des Tunisiens de l’étranger, Othman Jerandi, et l’ambassadeur chinois en Tunisie, Zhang Jiang.

Ce don aura pour objectif de financer des projets à définir dans l’avenir entre les gouvernements des deux pays annonce-t-on.

Le gouvernement chinois ne cesse de soutenir la Tunisie, matériellement, depuis le début de la crise sanitaire, l’année dernière. Récemment, il lui a fait don de 200.000 doses du vaccin Sinovac.

C. B. Y.

