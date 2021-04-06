L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

Real Madrid – Liverpool en live streaming :: LDC 2021

06 Avr 2021 | 19:09 A LA UNE, SPORT

Partagez1
Tweetez
Partagez
1 Partages

Le Real de Madrid reçoit aujourd’hui le champion en titre Liverpool, dans le cadre du quart de finale de la Ligue des Champions, match aller. En direct à 21h (heure Paris) au Stade Alfredo-Di-Stéfano à Madrid.

Real Madrid – Liverpool : quart de finale de la Ligue des Champions en Direct | Live

 

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

error: Ce contenu est protégé.