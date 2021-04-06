L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Troisième vague de la Covid-19 : Faouzi Mehdi privilégie l’option du «confinement local»

06 Avr 2021 | 10:18 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Pour faire face à la 3e vague de la Covid-19 en Tunisie, le ministre de la Santé publique, Faouzi Mehdi, estime que le confinement local (qui consiste à fermer les foyers de contamination et à confiner leurs habitants) est plus efficace que le confinement général.

C’est ce qu’il a déclaré hier, lundi 5 avril 2021, à la télévision nationale, soulignant que de nouvelles mesures seront annoncées, dans les prochains jours, pour endiguer la propagation du virus.

Mehdi a, par ailleurs, regretté le fait que la Tunisie a raté, selon lui, 3 occasions de sortir de la crise sanitaire. «Le relâchement et le non-respect des mesures a, à chaque fois, conduit à une nouvelle vague», a-t-il estimé.

Notons qu’après la propagation du variant britannique de la Covid-19, le pays traverse une période alarmante sur le plan épidémiologique. La capacité d’accueil maximale dans plusieurs hôpitaux a été atteinte.

C. B. Y.

