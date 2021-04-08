Nabil Hajji commentant les mesures sanitaires du gouvernement : «Aidez les pauvres ou laissez-les décider de leurs sorts»

Selon le député d’Attayar, Nabil Hajji, les mesures sanitaires prises hier, mercredi 7 avril 2021, par le gouvernement pour endiguer la 3e vague de la Covid-19 «détruisent le pouvoir à la subsistance et représentent une forme de brutalité et de dictature».

Via un statut Facebook, Hajji a estimé que le gouvernement doit choisir entre aider ceux qui seront affectés financièrement par ces mesures (à l’instar de la suspension des souks et de l’application d’un couvre-feu strict qui obligera les cafés à fermer pendant le ramadan) et les laisser décider eux-mêmes de leurs sorts.

«L’État ne peut pas dire “Je dois ne pas vous laisser tomber malades mais je m’en fous si vous aurez faim”», a-t-il développé.

Le député a ajouté que lui et son parti sont des socio-démocrates et qu’ils adoptent donc principalement comme principes la liberté et la solidarité, appelant le gouvernement à appliquer au moins l’un des deux.

«Pour protéger la société, ou bien tu prends des riches et tu donnes aux pauvres, ou bien tu permets aux pauvres de choisir leur destin, sinon on va les obliger à enlever les biens des riches… comme bon leur semble», a-t-il poursuivi.

C. B. Y.