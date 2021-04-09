L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

Coronavirus : 2010 cas et 43 décès supplémentaires en Tunisie

09 Avr 2021 | 20:48 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Sur 7858 tests de dépistage du coronavirus, 2010 sont revenus positifs, annonce le ministère de la Santé, dans un communiqué publié dans la soirée de ce vendredi 9 avril 2021, en ajoutant que 43 décès et 930 guérisons ont été enregistrés ces dernières 24h (au 8 avril).

Le rapport relatif à l’évolution de la situation épidémiologique révèle que la hausse de tous les indicateurs se poursuit : on compte à ce jour 1897 hospitalisations (contre 1844 , la veille), dont 392 (388) en réanimation et 122 (117) sous respiration artificielle.

Avec ces nouveaux cas positifs, le nombre de contaminations au coronavirus, dépistées depuis l’apparition de la pandémie en Tunisie en mars dernier, s’élève désormais à 268837 (sur 1.168.876 tests de dépistage), sachant que 223391 personnes ont pu en guérir, alors que 9179 en sont mortes.

Y. N.

