Ons Jabeur en demi-finale du tournoi de Chartleston

09 Avr 2021 | 22:49 SPORT, Tunisie

La Tenniswoman tunisienne Ons Jabeur s’est qualifiée dans la soirée de ce jeudi 9 avril 2021, pour la demi-finale du tournoi de Chartleston.

La championne tunisienne classée 28e mondiale a battu l’Américaine Cori Gauff, la joueuse de tennis américaine (36e), en 2 sets (6-3/6-3).

Elle affrontera au prochain tour, dont la date reste à définir, la Yougoslavie Danka Kovinic (91e).

Y. N.

