Allègement du couvre-feu : Horaires des pharmacies jusqu’au 12 avril 2021

10 Avr 2021 | 16:53 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Les pharmacies ont à nouveau adapté leurs horaires, après l’annonce aujourd’hui, de l’allègement du couvre-feu (22h-5h), annonce le Conseil national de l’ordre des pharmaciens (Cnop), en précisant que l’horaire du mois de ramadan, relatif au secteur, sera communiqué lundi prochain.

Voici donc les horaires tels annoncés par le Cnop :

Samedi 10 avril

  • Catégorie A : 08h30 – 13h;
  • Catégorie A de Garde : 08h30 – 19h;
  • Catégorie B : 18h30 – 08h30.

Dimanche 11 avril

  • Catégorie A de Garde : 08h30 – 19h;
  • Catégorie B : 18h30 – 08h30.

Lundi 12 avril (hors ramadan)

  • Catégorie A : 08h30 – 13h puis 15h – 19h;
  • Catégorie A (de Garde) : 08h30 – 19h;
  • Catégorie B : 19h00 – 08h30.

Y. N.

