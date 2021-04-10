Kef : Découverte d’un site archéologique à Oued Souani (Photos)

10 Avr 2021 | 14:30 CULTURE, Tunisie
L’Institut national du patrimoine (INP) a annoncé ce samedi 10 avril 2021, la découverte d’un site archéologique d’une grande importance à Oued Souani, relevant du gouvernorat du Kef
Dans son communiqué, l’INP précise que ce site comprend de nombreux monuments archéologiques, des inscriptions architecturales et les traces d’un pressoir d’huile d’olive, ainsi qu’un grand nombre de réservoirs d’eau.
«La principale source qui alimente le site en eau et des parties des canaux y ont été découvertes», ajoute le communiqué en affirmant qu’une trace de la route romaine, qui passe à côté du site, a également été retrouvée : «On note une préservation de la piste de pierres concassées, notamment sur la partie avoisinant la vallée adjacente au site».
Y. N.
