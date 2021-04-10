L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

Les conseils du Pr Mohamed Gharbi pour réussir sa carrière scientifique

10 Avr 2021 | 9:55 CULTURE, Tunisie

Mohamed Gharbi, professeur de parasitologie à l’Ecole nationale de médecine vétérinaire de Sidi Thabet, vient de publier aux éditions Medcom en France un ouvrage intitulé ‘‘Mes conseils pour réussir sa carrière scientifique’’ (mars 2021, 160 pages).

Docteur en médecine vétérinaire, diplômé de l’Institut Polytechnique de Toulouse, France, Pr. Mohamed Gharbi enseigne depuis 2002 la parasitologie vétérinaire à l’Ecole nationale de médecine vétérinaire de Sidi Thabet (Université de la Manouba, Tunisie). Il est l’auteur d’une centaine d’articles scientifiques dont la plupart ont été écrits en anglais. Il a été également relecteur de plusieurs manuscrits de parasitologie vétérinaire, soumis à des revues internationales.

Dans ce dernier ouvrage, Dr Gharbi présente un guide pour réussir sa carrière scientifique en tant qu’enseignant-chercheur. C’est un guide succinct, facile à lire et qui compte plusieurs conseils pratiques qui s’adressent aux étudiants en troisième cycle et aux jeunes scientifiques en sciences biologiques.

Le guide compte aussi plusieurs adresses de sites internet pouvant servir aux jeunes scientifiques. Les chapitres ne sont pas liés, ceci permet au lecteur de consulter rapidement n’importe lequel et ainsi puiser l’information dont il a besoin.

