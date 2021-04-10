Les conseils du Pr Mohamed Gharbi pour réussir sa carrière scientifique

10 Avr 2021 | 9:55 CULTURE, Tunisie
Mohamed Gharbi, professeur de parasitologie à l’Ecole nationale de médecine vétérinaire de Sidi Thabet, vient de publier aux éditions Medcom en France un ouvrage intitulé ‘‘Mes conseils pour réussir sa carrière scientifique’’ (mars 2021, 160 pages).
Docteur en médecine vétérinaire, diplômé de l’Institut Polytechnique de Toulouse, France, Pr. Mohamed Gharbi enseigne depuis 2002 la parasitologie vétérinaire à l’Ecole nationale de médecine vétérinaire de Sidi Thabet (Université de la Manouba, Tunisie). Il est l’auteur d’une centaine d’articles scientifiques dont la plupart ont été écrits en anglais. Il a été également relecteur de plusieurs manuscrits de parasitologie vétérinaire, soumis à des revues internationales.
Dans ce dernier ouvrage, Dr Gharbi présente un guide pour réussir sa carrière scientifique en tant qu’enseignant-chercheur. C’est un guide succinct, facile à lire et qui compte plusieurs conseils pratiques qui s’adressent aux étudiants en troisième cycle et aux jeunes scientifiques en sciences biologiques.
Le guide compte aussi plusieurs adresses de sites internet pouvant servir aux jeunes scientifiques. Les chapitres ne sont pas liés, ceci permet au lecteur de consulter rapidement n’importe lequel et ainsi puiser l’information dont il a besoin.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
|Cookie
|Durée
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.
Performance cookies are used to understand and analyze the key performance indexes of the website which helps in delivering a better user experience for the visitors.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Other uncategorized cookies are those that are being analyzed and have not been classified into a category as yet.