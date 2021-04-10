L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Tunisie : Horaires administratifs durant le mois de ramadan

10 Avr 2021 | 17:17 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Comme chaque année, les horaires de travail des fonctionnaires seront allégés à l’occasion du mois de ramadan, qui est attendu à partir de mardi prochain 13 avril 2021.

Dans un communiqué, la présidence du gouvernement précise cependant que les horaires du mois de ramadan, pour les fonctionnaires des administrations publiques, des collectivités locales et des établissement publics, seront appliqués dès lundi prochain, et ce, comme annoncé par le comité scientifique en charge de la lutte contre le coronavirus.

Les horaires de ce régime en séance unique, s’établissent comme suit :

  • Du lundi au jeudi de 8h à 14h30;
  • Vendredi de 7h30 à 13h.

Y. N.

