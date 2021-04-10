L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

UBCI annonce un résultat net en baisse de 26,7% en 2020

10 Avr 2021 | ECONOMIE, Tunisie

Les états financiers individuels de l’Union bancaire pour le commerce et l’industrie (UBCI, groupe BNP Paribas) pour l’exercice 2020 font ressortir un résultat net en baisse de 26,7% à 42,1 millions de dinars tunisiens (MDT).

Le produit net bancaire est ressorti en repli de 5,3% à 241,5 MDT. Le coût du risque s’est établi à 14,4 MDT contre 0,28 MDT en 2019.

Le solde en gain/perte provenant des autres éléments extraordinaires a totalisé -11,2 MDT, répartis comme suit : redevance conjoncturelle au profit du budget de l’Etat: 3,6 MDT; don au profit du Fonds national 18-18 Covid-19: 7,6 MDT.

