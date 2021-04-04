L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

Coronavirus : 34 décès et 1709 cas supplémentaires en Tunisie

04 Avr 2021 | 23:01 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Partagez
Tweetez
Partagez
0 Partages

Sur 6175 tests de dépistage du coronavirus, 1709 sont revenus positifs, annonce le ministère de la Santé, dans un communiqué publié dans la soirée de ce dimanche 4 avril 2021, en ajoutant que 34 décès et 260 guérisons ont été enregistrés ces dernières 24h (au 3 avril).

Le rapport relatif à l’évolution de la situation épidémiologique révèle une hausse de tous les indicateurs : on en compte à ce jour 1480 hospitalisations (contre 1401 , la veille), dont 352 (346) en réanimation et 111 (109) sous respiration artificielle.

Avec ces nouveaux cas positifs, le nombre de contaminations au coronavirus, dépistées depuis l’apparition de la pandémie en Tunisie en mars dernier, s’élève désormais à 260044 (sur 1.133.652 tests de dépistage), sachant que 219035 personnes ont pu en guérir, alors que 8965 en sont mortes.

Y. N.

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

error: Ce contenu est protégé.