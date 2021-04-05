L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

Ghazi Chaouachi : «Nous continuerons à faire pression pour la création d’une Cour constitutionnelle»

05 Avr 2021 | 11:41 POLITIQUE, Tunisie

Partagez
Tweetez
Partagez
0 Partages

Dans un statut Facebook publié hier, dimanche 4 avril 2021, le secrétaire général du Courant démocrate (Attayar), Ghazi Chaouachi, a souligné l’importance, pour son parti, de mettre en place une Cour constitutionnelle.

«La Cour constitutionnelle est un pilier fondamental pour le renforcement de l’état de droit, sans laquelle le système politique mentionné dans la constitution du pays s’effondrerait», a-t-il écrit.

Et d’ajouter que son parti tient à créer cette institution depuis 2016, et que «l’histoire en témoigne».

Ghazi Chaouachi a, par ailleurs, affirmé qu’Attayar «continuera à faire pression sur toutes les parties» dans cette optique. Toutes les parties, y compris le président de la république, Kaïs Saïed, peut-on comprendre, puisque c’est ce dernier qui a rejeté, un jour plus tôt, le projet de loi visant à amender l’article relatif à la mise en place d’une Cour constitutionnelle.

C. B. Y.

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

error: Ce contenu est protégé.