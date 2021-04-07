L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Coronavirus : 1951 cas et 48 décès supplémentaires en Tunisie

07 Avr 2021 | 20:43 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Sur 8051 tests de dépistage du coronavirus, 1951 sont revenus positifs, annonce le ministère de la Santé, dans un communiqué publié dans la soirée de ce mercredi 7 avril 2021, en ajoutant que 48 décès et 900 guérisons ont été enregistrés ces dernières 24h (au 6 avril).

Le rapport relatif à l’évolution de la situation épidémiologique révèle une hausse de tous les indicateurs : on en compte à ce jour 1758 hospitalisations (contre 1664 , la veille), dont 382 (374) en réanimation et 114 (115) sous respiration artificielle.

Avec ces nouveaux cas positifs, le nombre de contaminations au coronavirus, dépistées depuis l’apparition de la pandémie en Tunisie en mars dernier, s’élève désormais à 264994 (sur 1.153.654 tests de dépistage), sachant que 221545 personnes ont pu en guérir, alors que 9087 en sont mortes.

Y. N.

