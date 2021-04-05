L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Kamel Ben Younès nommé président-directeur général de l’agence Tap

05 Avr 2021 | 16:16 MEDIA, Tunisie

Selon plusieurs sources concordantes, le journaliste et universitaire Kamel Ben Younès a été nommé en tant que président-directeur général de l’agence Tunis Afrique presse (Tap), succédant ainsi à Mouna Mtibâa, 10 mois après la désignation de cette dernière.

Âgé de 63 ans, Ben Younès était le directeur de la radio religieuse Zitouna FM. Avant cela, il avait dirigé la chaîne de télévision privée Al-Janoubia TV, elle aussi à vocation conservatrice.

Il a également collaboré avec plusieurs journaux tunisiens, à l’instar d’Al-Anwar, Al-Chourouk et Assabah, et a également été le correspondant de médias internationaux, comme la BBC.

C. B. Y.

