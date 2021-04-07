Première image de la Terre prise par le satellite tunisien «Challenge One»

Mohamed Frikha, DG de Telnet Holding, société tunisienne d’ingénierie et de conseil en technologie, a diffusé aujourd’hui, mercredi 6 avril 2021, la première image de la Terre prise par le satellite tunisien «Challenge One».

Trois semaines après son lancement, le satellite Challenge One a pu capturer sa première photo de la Terre, et ce dans le cadre du déroulement du plan opérationnel, précise M. Frikha, en se réjouissant et en félicitant tous ceux qui ont contribué à cette réussite.

«Nous sommes très fiers de vous présenter une Image de la Terre prise par le satellite Tunisien Challenge One», lit-on dans un communiqué de Telnet, en ajoutant : «Cette image historique est très émouvante pour toute l’équipe des jeunes ingénieurs de Telnet qui ont démontré encore une fois un grand professionnalisme et des expertises exceptionnelles pour nous permettre de relever à chaque fois de nouveaux défis».

«Vive la TUNISIE- Go Challenge One», conclut la société d’ingénierie et de conseil en technologie.

Y. N.