L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

Une femme de 68 ans tuée brûlée vive à Sousse : Deux repris de justice arrêtés

07 Avr 2021 | 14:38 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Partagez
Tweetez
Partagez
0 Partages

L’enquête ouverte suite à la découverte, hier, du corps brûlé d’une femme de 68 ans, chez elle, à la cité Ezzouhour, à Sousse, a permis l’arrestation de deux repris de justice, indique le ministère de l’Intérieur.

Dans un communiqué publié ce mercredi 7 avril 2021, le ministère précise que la brigade de la police de Sousse sud s’est chargée de l’enquête et que deux suspects âgés de 41 et 47 ans ont été arrêtés.

Ces derniers, connus par les services de police et qui ont des antécédents dans différentes affaires, notamment de vols, cambriolages et incendies criminels, ont avoué leur forfait, ajoute la même source, sans en préciser le mobile.

Le ministère public a ordonné la mise en détention des deux suspects et la poursuite de l’enquête.

Y. N.

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

error: Ce contenu est protégé.