Covid-19 : Le vaccin Johnson & Johnson autorisé en Tunisie

08 Avr 2021 | 12:10 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Le ministre de la Santé, Faouzi Mehdi, a annoncé, ce jeudi 8 avril 2021, que l’État tunisien a autorisé l’utilisation du vaccin américain anti-Covid-19 Janssen, Johnson & Johnson.

Il a également précisé que la Tunisie recevra 1,5 million de doses de ce vaccin, dans le cadre de l’initiative de l’Union africaine.

Le vaccin Johnson & Johnson a la particularité de s’administrer à raison d’une seule dose par personne, contrairement aux autres qui en nécessitent deux à un intervalle de temps plus ou moins long.

Il apparait, par ailleurs, efficace à 72 % contre la souche classique du virus, et à 86 % pour freiner les formes graves de la maladie. Face au variant sud-africain, l’efficacité du vaccin est moins importante, autour de 64 % mais freine tout de même les formes sévères de la maladie à 82 %.

C. B. Y.

