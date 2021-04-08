L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Kaïs Saïed en Égypte du 9 au 11 avril, à l’invitation de Abdelfattah Al-Sissi

08 Avr 2021 | 15:15 POLITIQUE, Tunisie

La présidence de la république a annoncé que le chef de l’État, Kaïs Saïed effectuera une visite officielle en Égypte du 9 au 11 avril 2021, et ce à l’invitation de son homologue égyptien Abdelfattah Al-Sissi.

«Cette visite s’inscrit dans le cadre du renforcement des liens entre les deux pays et des concertations et de la coordination entre les deux présidents», indique le communiqué de la présidence, publié ce jeudi 8 avril 2021, en ajoutant qu’elle sera également une occasion pour définir de nouvelles visions.

«La visite permettra de consolider le processus de coopération privilégié entre la Tunisie et l’Égypte, au service des aspirations légitimes des deux peuples frères, répondant à la stabilité et au développement», ajoute la même source.

Y. N.

