Le syndicat des journalistes dénonce et s’oppose aux nominations partisanes à la tête des institutions médiatiques

Le Syndicat national des journalistes tunisiens (SNJT) a dénoncé les nominations partisanes à la tête des institutions médiatiques, à l’instar de l’Agence Tap et de Shems FM, tout en exprimant son opposition à de pareilles pratiques mettant en danger la neutralité et l’indépendance des médias et de la presse.

Dans un communiqué publié dans l’après-midi de ce jeudi 8 avril 2021, le SNJT a mis en garde contre les nominations fondées sur le «favoritisme politique» tout en affirmant que le gouvernement est responsable des tensions qui règnent au sein de ces médias, en référence à la nomination de la journaliste Hanen Ftouhi à la tête de la radio, en mars dernier et plus récemment celle du journaliste et universitaire Kamel Ben Younes proche du parti islamiste Ennahdha, dont il en fut même membre.

De ce fait le SNJT a exprimé son soutien aux mouvements de protestation organisés par les journalistes de la Tap et de Shems FM, en affirmant qu’il est disposé lui aussi à organiser des manifestations pour défendre l’indépendance des entreprises médiatiques publique et confisquée.

Y. N.