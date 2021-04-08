Prestation de serment suite au remaniement ministériel : Hichem Mechichi garde espoir

08 Avr 2021 | 14:01 POLITIQUE, Tunisie
Le chef du gouvernement, Hichem Mechichi, a encore de l’espoir quant à la possibilité que le président de la république, Kaïs Saïed, invite les nouveaux ministres qu’il a nommés dans le cadre du dernier remaniement ministériel (et qui ont obtenu l’approbation du Parlement) pour la prestation de serment.
Il a indiqué, ce jeudi 8 avril 2021, à Shems FM, qu’il avait envoyé de nombreuses correspondances au chef de l’État pour fixer une date à laquelle ces ministres prêteraient serment et commencer, par la suite, à travailler ans plus tarder.
Le chef du gouvernement a, par ailleurs, exprimé son souhait d’activer le remaniement ministériel, soulignant que «la situation se poursuivra telle qu’elle est jusqu’à ce que le remaniement ait lieu».
«Le gouvernement actuel travaille en collaboration avec le Parlement et les organisations nationales, qui ont pleinement conscience de l’intérêt du pays», a-t-il développé, soulignant la nécessité pour le reste des intervenants d’interagir positivement et d’avoir cette même conscience, en faisant sans doute allusion à Saïed.
C. B. Y.
