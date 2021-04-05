L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Suite à l’annonce d’une grève régionale à Nabeul : le ministère de la Santé appelle à la réconciliation

05 Avr 2021 | 16:47 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Le responsable chargé de la communication au sein de l’Union régionale du travail à Nabeul, Mourad Ridène, a indiqué que le ministère de la Santé publique a appelé les siens à une séance de réconciliation, demain, mardi 6 avril 2021, suite à l’appel du syndicat à une grève générale des professionnels de la santé à Nabeul, le mercredi 7 avril.

Pour rappel, la grève générale a été décidée suite à la non-application des accords entre le syndicat relevant de l’UGTT et les autorités sanitaires.

Le syndicaliste a ajouté que le secrétaire général de l’Union régionale, Abbès Hanchi, ainsi que le secrétaire général du service universitaire de la santé assisteront à la séance de réconciliation.

C. B. Y.

