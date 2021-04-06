L’ancien ministre Ridha Chalghoum, nouveau directeur général de la CPG

L’ancien ministre des Finances, natif de Gafsa, Ridha Chalghoum a été nommé directeur général de la Compagnie des Phosphates de Gafsa (CPG), annonce ce mardi 6 avril 2021, le ministère de l’Industrie, de l’Energie et des Mines

Ridha Chalghoum (58 ans), est titulaire d’un diplôme d’études supérieures, spécialité financement du développement (IFID), et d’une licence en sciences économiques (FSEG Sfax), ainsi que d’un diplôme de l’Institut de défense nationale (IDN).

Outre le poste de ministre des Finances (14 janvier 2010-27 janvier 2011 puis septembre 2017–Février 2020), Ridha Chalghoum a occupé plusieurs autres postes de responsabilité, dont président du comité du marché financier, GD des Avantages fiscaux et financiers au sein du ministère des Finances et directeur de l’épargne et des finances au sein du même département.

Ancien membre du Conseil économique et social de 2006 à 2010, il fut également le premier conseiller auprès de la présidence de la république, chargé du suivi des réformes économiques en 2016 avant de diriger le cabinet de l’ancien chef du gouvernement, Youssef Chahed.

Y. N.