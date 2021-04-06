L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Le porte-parole d’Ennahdha : «Saïed insiste pour le limogeage de Mechichi avant le dialogue national et nous insistons pour son maintien»

06 Avr 2021 | 16:48 POLITIQUE, Tunisie

Selon le député et porte-parole de mouvement Ennahdha, Fathi Ayadi, le président de la république, Kaïs Saïed, insiste pour le limogeage du gouvernement de Hichem Mechichi avant d’entamer le dialogue national, alors que son pari insiste, au contraire, au maintien de ce gouvernement.

Dans une déclaration accordée à Mosaïque FM, ce mardi 6 avril 2021, Ayadi a affirmé qu’Ennahdha est ouverte à l’initiative de l’Union générale tunisienne du travail (UGTT) et à l’inclusion de toutes les parties politiques et organisations nationales au dialogue.

Il a, dans le même contexte, fait savoir que des représentants de son parti ont rencontré le secrétaire général de l’UGTT, Noureddine Taboubi, et qu’ils lui ont dit que la réussite du dialogue passe par la participation de toutes les parties.

C. B. Y.

