Le porte-parole d’Ennahdha : «Saïed insiste pour le limogeage de Mechichi avant le dialogue national et nous insistons pour son maintien»

06 Avr 2021 | 16:48 POLITIQUE, Tunisie
Selon le député et porte-parole de mouvement Ennahdha, Fathi Ayadi, le président de la république, Kaïs Saïed, insiste pour le limogeage du gouvernement de Hichem Mechichi avant d’entamer le dialogue national, alors que son pari insiste, au contraire, au maintien de ce gouvernement.
Dans une déclaration accordée à Mosaïque FM, ce mardi 6 avril 2021, Ayadi a affirmé qu’Ennahdha est ouverte à l’initiative de l’Union générale tunisienne du travail (UGTT) et à l’inclusion de toutes les parties politiques et organisations nationales au dialogue.
Il a, dans le même contexte, fait savoir que des représentants de son parti ont rencontré le secrétaire général de l’UGTT, Noureddine Taboubi, et qu’ils lui ont dit que la réussite du dialogue passe par la participation de toutes les parties.
C. B. Y.
06 Avr 2021 0
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
|Cookie
|Durée
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.
Performance cookies are used to understand and analyze the key performance indexes of the website which helps in delivering a better user experience for the visitors.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Other uncategorized cookies are those that are being analyzed and have not been classified into a category as yet.