Le commentateur sportif de la chaîne Watania victime d’un malaise

Chakib Khouilidi, commentateur sportif de la chaîne Watania, qui a été suspendu aujourd’hui, mercredi 7 avril 2021, pour avoir demandé à son collègue «de lui passer une bière», en direct, peu avant le coup d’envoi de la rencontre opposant l’US de Monastir au Club africain, a été victime d’un malaise et a été transport à l’hôpital.

Selon ses collègues, Chakib Khouilidi n’a pas supporté la vague de dénigrements qui l’a visée après cet incident, tout en affirmant que la bière dont il parlait était par ailleurs sans alcool.

Moqué et raillé sur les réseaux sociaux, où on l’a accusé de «se «saouler pendant le travail, qui plus est durant un moins saint précédent le ramadan» Chakib Khouilidi a été pris d’une crise, rapportent encore ses collègues.

Rappelons que la télévision tunisienne a également annoncé la suspension du commentateur, en attendant «les résultats de l’enquête»…

Y. N.