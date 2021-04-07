L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Ons Jabeur en huitièmes de finale du Tournoi de Charleston

07 Avr 2021 | 18:52 SPORT, Tunisie

La Tenniswoman tunisienne Ons Jabeur (28e mondiale), s’est qualifiée aujourd’hui, mercredi 7 avril 2021, pour les 8e de finale du tournoi de Chartleston qui se déroule aux Etats-unis.

Ons Jabeur a battu l’Américaine Hailey Baptiste (216e), en deux sets (6-3, 6-3), à l’issue d’un match qui a duré près de 2 heures.

Elle devra affronter au prochain tour, la gagnante de la rencontre opposant la Belge Elise Mertens (17e) et la Française Alizé Cornet (59e).

Y. N.

