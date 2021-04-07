L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Télévision nationale : Suspension du commentateur sportif qui a demandé à son collègue «de lui passer une bière», en direct (Vidéo)

07 Avr 2021 | 16:27 MEDIA, Tunisie, VIDEOS

Dans une publication publiée ce mercredi 6 avril 2021, sur sa page Facebook, la Télévision Tunisienne s’est excusée auprès de ses téléspectateurs, «suite à une déclaration inappropriée du commentateur du match opposant le Club africain à l’US Monastir».

Peu avant le coup d’envoi de cette rencontre, diffusée en direct sur Watania, le commentateur s’est adressé à son collègue en lui demandant «de lui passer une bière». Le micro était ouvert…

Le commentateur sportif a par ailleurs été suspendu de ses fonction, indique la télévision nationale, en attendant les résultats de l’enquête, tout en affirmant que la direction prendra les mesures disciplinaires nécessaires.

Y. N.

 

