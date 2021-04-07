Tunisie : La carte «Agilis» élue produit de l’année 2021

Partagez 0 Partages

La carte de paiement électronique «Agilis» de la Société nationale de distribution des pétroles (Agil) a été élue produit de l’année 2021 en Tunisie, a annoncé Leila Zouiten, cheffe du département de communication et des relations publiques au sein de l’entreprise.

«Produit de l’année» est un concours, qui en est à sa 6e édition et qui récompense les produits de consommation les plus innovants, élus par les consommateurs tunisiens.

L’élection se fait suite à un processus de vote innovant, composé d’une enquête en face à face, d’un sondage digital et d’un test produit en conditions réelle, et étalé sur plus de 90 jours.

La carte «Agilis» consiste en un moyen de paiement électronique présentant des qualités intéressantes, notamment de sécurité, de souplesse, de proximité et d’économie, et qui peut être personnalisé en fonction des besoins de chaque client.