Don américain de deux tentes d’isolement pour l’hôpital Mongi Slim à la Marsa (Photos)

Le ministère de la Santé a reçu aujourd’hui, jeudi 8 avril, de deux tentes d’isolement à pression négative, pouvant accueillir 30 lits d’oxygène, offertes par les États-unis au Centre hospitalo-universitaire Mongi Slim à la Marsa (banlieue nord de Tunis).

Une cérémonie a été organisée en présence du ministre de la Santé, Faouzi Mehdi, et de l’ambassadeur des États-unis à Tunis, Donald Blome, qui a réaffirmé la volonté de son pays à aider la Tunisie dans sa lutte contre la pandémie du coronavirus.

De son côté, Faouzi Mehdi a exprimé la détermination des autorités à augmenter la capacité hospitalière, pour prendre en charge les personnes touchées par le coronavirus, et ce, dans différentes régions du pays, d’autant que le nombre d’hospitalisation et le taux d’occupation des lits en réanimation (80%) et oxygène (50%) ont fortement augmenté ses dernier jours.















Ainsi le ministre a réitéré son appel aux citoyens à respecter les mesures de prévention et à s’inscrire à la campagne de vaccination via la plateforme Evax pour être vaccinés contre le Coronavirus.

