L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

Attijari Bank annonce un résultat net en baisse de 24,4% en 2020

10 Avr 2021 | 12:18 ECONOMIE, Tunisie

Partagez
Tweetez
Partagez
0 Partages

Les états financiers individuels d’Attijari Bank pour l’exercice 2020 font ressortir un résultat net en baisse de 24,4% à 131,7 millions de dinars tunisiens (MDT); le produit net bancaire s’est maintenu quasiment inchangé à 488 MDT; et le coût du risque s’est établi à 31,1 MDT contre 18,7 MDT en 2019.

Le solde en gain/perte provenant des autres éléments extraordinaires a totalisé -25,4 MDT répartis comme suit : cotisation sociale de solidarité conjoncturelle : 4,6 MDT; redevance conjoncturelle au profit du budget de l’Etat : 9 MDT; don au profit du Fonds national 18-18 Covid-19 : 11,750 MDT).

Par ailleurs, les états financiers consolidés pour l’exercice 2020 font ressortir un résultat net part du groupe en repli de 20,8% à 140 MDT

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

error: Ce contenu est protégé.