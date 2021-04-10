Coronavirus : 56 décès et 1460 cas supplémentaires en Tunisie

Sur 5825 tests de dépistage du coronavirus, 1460 sont revenus positifs, annonce le ministère de la Santé, dans un communiqué publié dans la soirée de ce samedi 10 avril 2021, en ajoutant que 56 décès et 1006 guérisons ont été enregistrés ces dernières 24h (au 9 avril).

Le rapport relatif à l’évolution de la situation épidémiologique révèle que la hausse de tous les indicateurs se poursuit et confirme les alertes faites par le comité scientifique qui a qualifié la situation de très dangereuse : on compte à ce jour 1985 hospitalisations (contre 1897 , la veille), dont 407 (392) en réanimation et 124 (122) sous respiration artificielle.

Avec ces nouveaux cas positifs, le nombre de contaminations au coronavirus, dépistées depuis l’apparition de la pandémie en Tunisie en mars dernier, s’élève désormais à 270297 (sur 1.174.701 tests de dépistage), sachant que 224397 personnes ont pu en guérir, alors que 9235 en sont mortes.

Y. N.