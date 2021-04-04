L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Coronavirus-Tunisie : Niveau d’alerte «très élevé» dans 17 gouvernorats et 95 délégations

04 Avr 2021 | 20:48 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Dans un communiqué publié dans la soirée de dimanche 4 avril 2021, le ministère de la Santé a indiqué que le Comité scientifique a alerté sur la situation sanitaire en Tunisie, en affirmant que l’on compte à ce jour, 17 gouvernorats (sur 24) et 95 délégations, où le niveau d’alerte lié au taux de contamination au coronavirus est dit très élevé.

Le comité scientifique a rappelé que la propagation du variant anglais est également jugé élevé en Tunisie, et que les indicateurs liés au coronavirus ont augmenté, à l’instar du nombre de contaminations, de décès ainsi que le taux d’occupation des lits en réanimation.

De ce fait, le comité a proposé de nouvelles mesures au ministre de la Santé, pour pouvoir faire face à cette situation, jugé »e dangereuse.

Y. N.

