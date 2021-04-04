L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

L’Etat tunisien récupère un terrain domanial agricole de 21,5 ha à Sfax

04 Avr 2021 | 11:33 ECONOMIE, Tunisie

Partagez10
Tweetez
Partagez
10 Partages

Les services de la direction régionale des domaines de l’Etat et des affaires foncières de Sfax ont récupéré avant-hier, vendredi 2 avril 2021, un terrain domanial agricole occupé illégalement d’une superficie de 21,5 hectares, situé dans la région de Telil El-Ajla de la délégation de Menzel Chaker, dans le gouvernorat de Sfax.

La restitution a été exécutée en application d’une décision d’évacuation du gouverneur de la région en présence des autorités régionales et sécuritaires.

Le terrain récupéré a été pris en charge par l’administration régionale des domaines de l’Etat et des affaires foncières dans l’attente de sa réhabilitation dans les meilleurs délais selon les procédures administratives et juridiques en vigueur.

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

error: Ce contenu est protégé.