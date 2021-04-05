L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Coronavirus : 28 décès et 1133 cas supplémentaires en Tunisie

05 Avr 2021 | 21:22 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Sur 5286 tests de dépistage du coronavirus, 1133 sont revenus positifs, annonce le ministère de la Santé, dans un communiqué publié dans la soirée de ce lundi 5 avril 2021, en ajoutant que 28 décès et 877 guérisons ont été enregistrés ces dernières 24h (au 4 avril).

Le rapport relatif à l’évolution de la situation épidémiologique révèle une hausse de tous les indicateurs : on en compte à ce jour 1527 hospitalisations (contre 1480 , la veille), dont 356 (352) en réanimation et 111 (111) sous respiration artificielle.

Avec ces nouveaux cas positifs, le nombre de contaminations au coronavirus, dépistées depuis l’apparition de la pandémie en Tunisie en mars dernier, s’élève désormais à 261177 (sur 1.138.938 tests de dépistage), sachant que 219912 personnes ont pu en guérir, alors que 8993 en sont mortes.

