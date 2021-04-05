Le Syndicat de l’agence Tap s’oppose aux nominations partisanes à la tête de leur institution

05 Avr 2021 | 17:25 MEDIA, Tunisie
Peu de temps après l’annonce de la nomination du journaliste et universitaire Kamel Ben Younes au poste de président-directeur général de l’agence Tunis Afrique presse (Tap), le Syndicat de cette institution médiatique a publié, ce lundi 5 avril 2021, un communiqué pour exprimer son opposition aux nominations partisanes.
«Nous prévenons contre toute nomination de personnes qui seraient liées à des partis politiques», lit-on dans le communiqué du Syndicat, relevant de l’Union générale tunisienne du travail (UGTT), en référence à la proximité de Kamel Ben Younes avec le parti islamiste Ennahdha.
Le Syndicat a rappelé l’engagement des employés de l’agence Tap, depuis 2011, qui ont exercé leurs fonctions «en toute neutralité, avec responsabilité et loin de tous les partis politiques» et renouvelle sa volonté à maintenir cette indépendance, «afin d’assurer une scène médiatique et journalistique équilibrée qui préserve le droit de tous les citoyens d’accéder à l’information».
Rappelons que Kamel Ben Younes avait été placé à la tête de la radio religieuse Zitouna FM, connue pour sa proximité avec le parti islamiste Ennahdha, et avait également dirigé la chaîne privée Al-Janoubia TV.
Y. N.
05 Avr 2021 0
