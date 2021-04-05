Lycée Pierre Mendès-France de Tunis : Cours en distanciel pour les classes de Seconde et de Terminale

05 Avr 2021 | 14:46 SOCIETE, Tunisie
Le Lycée Pierre Mendès-France de Tunis a annoncé aujourd’hui, lundi 5 avril 2021, que les classes de Seconde et de Terminale passeront en enseignement en distanciel à compter de demain mardi 6 avril jusqu’au vendredi 16 avril inclus. «Cette décision a été prise après consultation des autorités sanitaires Tunisiennes et du poste diplomatique», précise le communiqué.
A la lumière de la situation épidémiologique en Tunisie, le lycée PMF a décidé la reprise des cours en distanciel, «qui auront lieu en synchrone Emploi du temps, à l’image de ce qui a été mis en place sur la semaine SAS de janvier», ajoute encore l’institution scolaire.
«Il est important de rester mobilisés, les cours doivent se poursuivre jusqu’aux vacances de Printemps», conclut le communiqué.
Notons que la situation sanitaire en Tunisie a été qualifiée de «dangereuse» par le comité scientifique qui a émis des recommandations hier, afin de renforcer les mesures pour lutter contre une forte propagation du coronavirus, notamment le variant britannique et pour faire face à une 3e vague décrite comme «plus virulente».
Y. N.
05 Avr 2021 0
