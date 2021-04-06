L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Affaire Karoui : La Cour de cassation a rendu son verdict sur l’appel interjeté par le comité de défense

06 Avr 2021 | 21:13 POLITIQUE, Tunisie

La Chambre pénale de la Cour de cassation, a rendu aujourd’hui mardi 6 avril 2021, son verdict concernant l’appel interjeté par le comité de défense du président de Qalb Tounes Nabil Karoui, de la décision du refus de sa libération contre une caution de 10 millions de dinars.

La Cour de cassation a finalement rejeté sur la forme l’appel soumis par les avocats de Nabil Karoui, en détention depuis le24 décembre 2020, pour suspicion de blanchiment d’argent et d’évasion fiscale.

Rappelons que le juge d’instruction auprès du Pôle judiciaire économique et financier a décidé, le 24 février, de libérer provisoirement Nabil Karoui, contre une caution financière, mais que le procureur général avait décidé de faire appel de la décision de libération sous caution.

Y. N.

