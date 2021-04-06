L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Covid-19 : La barre des 9.000 décès franchie en Tunisie

06 Avr 2021 | 21:57 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Sur 6665 tests de dépistage du coronavirus, 1866 sont revenus positifs, annonce le ministère de la Santé, dans un communiqué publié dans la soirée de ce mardi 6 avril 2021, en ajoutant que 46 décès et 733 guérisons ont été enregistrés ces dernières 24h (au 5 avril).

Le rapport relatif à l’évolution de la situation épidémiologique révèle une hausse de tous les indicateurs : on en compte à ce jour 1664 hospitalisations (contre 1527 , la veille), dont 374 (356) en réanimation et 115 (111) sous respiration artificielle.

Avec ces nouveaux cas positifs, le nombre de contaminations au coronavirus, dépistées depuis l’apparition de la pandémie en Tunisie en mars dernier, s’élève désormais à 263043 (sur 1.145.603 tests de dépistage), sachant que 220645 personnes ont pu en guérir, alors que 9039 en sont mortes.

Y. N.

