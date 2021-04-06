Détérioration de la situation sanitaire : Le gouvernorat de Zaghouan décide de durcir les mesures

06 Avr 2021 | 14:31 SOCIETE, Tunisie
Face à la détérioration de la situation sanitaire en Tunisie, le gouvernorat de Zaghouan, où 5 foyers épidémiques ont été détectés, a annoncé ce mardi 6 avril 2021, le durcissement des mesures, pour les 14 jours à venir, afin de faire face à la propagation du coronavirus.
Cette annonce a été faite à l’issue de la réunion du comité régional de lutte contre la Covid-19, organisée ce mardi, au siège du gouvernorat et durant laquelle il a été décidé d’interdire tous les rassemblements et toutes les manifestations, les excursions touristiques dans la région, ainsi que les fêtes de mariage.
Les hammams seront fermés durant cette même période et les manifestations sportives auront lieu sans supporteurs, indique la même source, en ajoutant qu’il sera également interdit de s’attabler dans les cafés et les restaurants et en appelant les habitants à respecter les gestes barrières à l’instar du port du masque de protection.
«Les autorités veilleront à la stricte application des mesures et des protocoles sanitaires», prévient le gouvernorat.
Y. N.
06 Avr 2021 0
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
|Cookie
|Durée
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.
Performance cookies are used to understand and analyze the key performance indexes of the website which helps in delivering a better user experience for the visitors.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Other uncategorized cookies are those that are being analyzed and have not been classified into a category as yet.