Détérioration de la situation sanitaire : Le gouvernorat de Zaghouan décide de durcir les mesures

Face à la détérioration de la situation sanitaire en Tunisie, le gouvernorat de Zaghouan, où 5 foyers épidémiques ont été détectés, a annoncé ce mardi 6 avril 2021, le durcissement des mesures, pour les 14 jours à venir, afin de faire face à la propagation du coronavirus.

Cette annonce a été faite à l’issue de la réunion du comité régional de lutte contre la Covid-19, organisée ce mardi, au siège du gouvernorat et durant laquelle il a été décidé d’interdire tous les rassemblements et toutes les manifestations, les excursions touristiques dans la région, ainsi que les fêtes de mariage.

Les hammams seront fermés durant cette même période et les manifestations sportives auront lieu sans supporteurs, indique la même source, en ajoutant qu’il sera également interdit de s’attabler dans les cafés et les restaurants et en appelant les habitants à respecter les gestes barrières à l’instar du port du masque de protection.

«Les autorités veilleront à la stricte application des mesures et des protocoles sanitaires», prévient le gouvernorat.

Y. N.