La Tunisie accueillera plus de 300.000 de ses citoyens résidant à l’étranger en été

La Tunisie s’apprête à accueillir plus de 300.000 de ses citoyens qui résident à l’étranger entre le 1er juillet et le 6 septembre 2021. C’est ce qu’a fait savoir le ministre du Transport et de la Logistique, Moez Chakchouk, lors de son audition, hier, lundi 5 avril 2021, par par la commission des Tunisiens de l’étranger à l’Assemblée des représentants du peuple (ARP).

Selon le ministre, 1.405 vols Tunisair sont programmés pour l’été, dont 775 (soit 120.000 sièges) en juillet. Après, près de 98.000 Tunisiens s’envoleront pour le pays entre le 1er août et le 6 septembre, à travers la compagnie aérienne nationale.

Pour ce qui est des voyages maritimes, à travers la Compagnie tunisienne de navigation (CTN), Chakchouk a indiqué que le taux de réservation a atteint le même niveau qu’en 2019 et une hausse de 17 % par rapport à 2020, soit 102.000 réservations à ce jour.

De bonnes nouvelles pour le secteur touristique, certes, mais dans le contexte sanitaire actuel, pas sûr que cela soit réjouissant.

C. B. Y.