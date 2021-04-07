L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Infos

Coronavirus : Nouvelle mesure pour les voyageurs arrivant en Tunisie

07 Avr 2021 | 20:19 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Les autorités tunisiennes ont annoncé ce mercredi 7 avril 2021, de nouvelles mesures pour lutter contre le coronavirus, qui seront appliquées à partir du 9 avril et jusqu’à la fin du mois, notamment une auto-quarantaine pour les voyageurs arrivant en Tunisie.

Ces derniers qui devront présenter un test PCR négatif devront se soumettre à une auto-quarantaine de 5 jours, dès leur arrivée sur le territoire tunisien.

Rappelons qu’il a également été décidé de changer l’horaire du couvre-feu de 19h (au lieu de 22h) jusqu’à 5h, d’interdire les rassemblements, et de suspendre les marchés hebdomadaires.

Les gouverneurs devront également annoncer la fermeture des zones classées à haut risque de propagation de la pandémie, et ce en se basant sur les rapports élaborés par les les comités régionaux chargés de la lutte contre le coronavirus.

Y. N.

