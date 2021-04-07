L'actualité en Tunisie, autrement

Covid-19 : Durcissement des mesures dans 4 délégations du Kef

07 Avr 2021 | 18:30 SOCIETE, Tunisie

Le gouvernorat du Kef a annoncé aujourd’hui, mercredi 7 avril 2021 le durcissement des mesures dans 4 délégations et ce à cause d’une forte propagation de la pandémie du coronavirus, notamment en milieu scolaire.

Ces nouvelles mesures concernent les délégations de Tejerouine, de Neber, du Kef Est et du Kef Ouest, et devront se poursuivre durant les 14 prochains jours, sachant qu’elles pourraient être renforcées en fonction de la situation sanitaire.

Les mesures décidées à Tejerouine :

  • Le couvre-feu débutera désormais à 20h (au lieu de 22h) et se poursuivra jusqu’à 5h du matin;
  • Fermeture des institutions scolaires de la localité El-Haoudh, jusqu’au 12 avril;
  • Interdiction aux enseignants de se rassembler dans les salles des profs;
  • Interdiction ux clients de s’attabler dans les cafés et les restaurants à partir de 16h;
  • Suspension des activités sportives et culturelles;
  • Appel aux cas contacts à effectuer un test de dépistage du coronavirus (après la contamination de 3 enseignants);
  • Fermture de la localité El-Haoudh.

Neber :

  • Interdiction aux enseignants de se rassembler dans la salle des profs au Lycée Ibn Jazzar;
  • Appel aux cas contacts à effectuer un test de dépistage du coronavirus (après la contamination de 5 élèves).

Quant aux délégations du Kef Est et du Kef Ouest, le gouvernorat affirme que les contrôles du respect des protocoles sanitaires y seront renforcés.

Y. N.

